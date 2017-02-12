Court Orders Permanent Closure of Haifa Ammonia Tank

Haifa Chemicals is being held responsible for finding alternative arrangements, and keeping a reserve.



The ammonia tank in Haifa.

Photo Credit: Ilan Malester, Ministry of Environmental Protection



The Haifa Court of Internal Affairs has issued an order to empty the controversial ammonia tank in Haifa Bay.

Haifa Chemicals, the owner of the tank, has been ordered to make alternative arrangements for storing the ammonia, and to empty the tank within the next 10 days.

The firm has also been told it is being held responsible for finding alternative arrangements for keeping a reserve in case of emergency.

Last week Haifa Local Affairs Justice Sigalit Gatz-Ofir issued a temporary closure order until a more permanent resolution could be found. The municipality had requested the closure following publication of a report that said a missile strike on the tank could result in the deaths of thousands.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: