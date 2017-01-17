Critically Wounded Armon HaNatziv Soldier Improving



Scene of a truck ramming attack by a Jerusalem Arab against IDF soldiers in the Armon HaNatziv section of Jerusalem. January 8, 2017

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



The condition of the female IDF soldier who was critically wounded in the Armon HaNatziv ramming terror attack on January 8, 2017, has begun to improve, according Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center.

This morning, the soldier underwent successful orthopedic surgery.

She is also no longer on a respirator, and has been moved to a normal recovery room.

Four soldiers were killed in the attack, and more than a dozen were wounded.

