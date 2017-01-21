Deadly Shooting in Tel Aviv

A shooting in Tel Aviv near the Azrieli Towers was criminal, and not terror-related. Two were killed.



Two people were reported dead in a shooting incident Saturday night that took place in Tel Aviv, south of the Azrieli Towers on Totzeret Haretz Street.

The incident took place in an underground parking lot. The circumstances are not yet clear but sources said the background was criminal, rather than nationalist.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

