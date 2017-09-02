Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A French sporting goods store chain which last week opened its first store in Israel announced its closure for Sunday in order to restock the shelves after some 30,000 shoppers cleaned the place out.

Advertisement

Decathlon’s new 3,000-square meter store at the G shopping mall in Rishon Lezion offers 16,000 items in 60 different departments, according to Globes, including running, swimming, tennis, hiking, horseback riding, archery and sailing. The store also has a department for food supplements.

Sample prices include children’s sport shoes for NIS 60-80, children’s tennis rackets for NIS 15.90, children’s backpacks starting at NIS 11.90 and sports watches starting at NIS 49.90.

At present, the store offers only its own private brands, according to Globes.