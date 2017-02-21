Photo Credit: Screenshot

It appears that the dispute between the prosecution and the defense in the case of Private (formerly Seargent) Elor Azaria has been resolved, according to News 0404. The prosecutors wanted the soldier who had been convicted of manslaughter to start serving his 18 month sentence this coming Sunday, February 26 – while the defense insisted on March 5, arguing that they were hoping to get their client’s appeal before a higher court by then.

Should the appeal not go in his favor, or th process not be complete by March 5, Azaria will have to surrnder to the authorities at military Prison No. 6, by 11 AM. Until then, Azaria will remain in open custody at the Nahshonim base east of Petach Tikva.