February 22, 2017 / 26 Shevat, 5777
News & Views
Egypt, Jordan Meet on Israel-Palestinian Authority Conflict

Leaders of Jordan and Egypt said they support establishment of "a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Latest update: February 22nd, 2017
King Abdullah II of Jordan

Photo Credit: Ash Carter, US Govt


King Abdullah II of Jordan met Tuesday in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Both expressed their support for the so-called “two-state solution” in response to last week’s statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said at a joint briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there might be more than one “solution” to the conflict.

The office of the Egyptian president issued a statement following the meeting that said the two heads of state discussed “mutual coordination to reach a two-state solution and establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.


Imported and Older Comments:

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/egypt-jordan-meet-on-israel-palestinian-authority-conflict/2017/02/21/

