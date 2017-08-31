Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90
Animals are sold at a livestock market in preparation for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, or Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates what Muslims believe was Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son. It is a festive holiday where it is traditional for men, women and children to dress in new clothing and spend time with their families outdoors. August 29, 2017.

Israel’s top government officials issued greetings on Thursday to those who observe the Feast of the Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, in advance of the holiday that began at sunset.

President Reuven Rivlin called Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to wish him a happy holiday. Abbas thanked Rivlin for the call and expressed his hopes for security and stability.

Buying stuffed dolls of sheep at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the city of Hebron, on August 21, 2017.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, offered his best wishes to Israel’s Druze community, as well as to Muslim citizens.

The prime minister noted the parallels between this holiday and that of the Jewish community which is soon to begin as well. Netanyahu observed that Muslims commemorate the Biblical Patriarch Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, who was born to Hagar, later known as Ketura. Ishmael became the father of the Arab nation.

Jewish tradition holds that Abraham prepared to sacrifice Isaac, his son with Sarah, who later became the father of Jacob, also known as “Israel.”

Ku’am wa antum bekhair. Happy Holiday!” Netanyahu wrote.

