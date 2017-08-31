Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90

Israel’s top government officials issued greetings on Thursday to those who observe the Feast of the Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, in advance of the holiday that began at sunset.

President Reuven Rivlin called Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to wish him a happy holiday. Abbas thanked Rivlin for the call and expressed his hopes for security and stability.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, offered his best wishes to Israel’s Druze community, as well as to Muslim citizens.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his best wishes to Israel's Druze citizens for Eid al-Adha, the Sacrifice Feast. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/ZsN5c65Bel — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 31, 2017

The prime minister noted the parallels between this holiday and that of the Jewish community which is soon to begin as well. Netanyahu observed that Muslims commemorate the Biblical Patriarch Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, who was born to Hagar, later known as Ketura. Ishmael became the father of the Arab nation.

Jewish tradition holds that Abraham prepared to sacrifice Isaac, his son with Sarah, who later became the father of Jacob, also known as “Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his best wishes to Israel's Muslim citizens on Eid al-Adha the Sacrifice Feast. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/o9hpOpNUIF — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 31, 2017

“Ku’am wa antum bekhair. Happy Holiday!” Netanyahu wrote.