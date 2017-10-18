Photo Credit: Ron Almog / https://www.flickr.com/photos/ronalmog/

The major indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) traded almost unchanged Tuesday with the TA-35 moving 0.03 percent and the TA-125 edging up 0.21 percent.

The TA-Banks5 was down 0.67 percent, weighed down by a 1.48 percent decline in Bank Hapoalim (POALIM).

Airline carrier El Al (ELAL) was once again one of the big losers of the day, down 4.23 percent after losing 2.3 percent on Monday. The carrier has now lost 40 percent in the past four and a half months. After poor September figures it was due to post quarterly results later Tuesday. TEVA Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) continued its slide, losing another 1.07 percent.

Audiocodes (AUDC) was the biggest winner of the day, gaining 9.16 percent on news that it had signed a contract with United Kingdom communications giant BT.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) jumped 5.33 percent, following up on a 2.1 percent gain Monday after announcing the results of a study showing its PLX cell treatment can significantly improve cardiac function.

The dollar gained 0.4 percent to NIS 3.5090, the euro edged ahead 0.1 percent to 4.1285, while the British Pound Sterling was down 0.4 percent to 4.629.