Elbit Flight Vision System to Comply with FAA ‘Zero Visibility Landing’ Regulations

The FAA recently published a new ruling to provide dispatch and landing priority along with low visibility landing credit at ‘zero visibility’ conditions.



The Falcon 8X

Photo Credit: Dassault



The Elbit Systems ClearVision Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) is aligned with the most updated ruling released by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), enabling the pilot to perform a full landing procedure with no natural vision.

The EFVS was designed with a forward thinking approach, consistent with the recently updated FAA ruling. The system offers unmatched capabilities, providing dispatch and landing approach priority as well as Low Visibility Landing regardless of the destination airport’s infrastructure.

Prior to the updated ruling, EFVS was only approved for use for descent to 100 feet above the Touchdown Zone Elevation (TDZE) using straight-in landing instrument approach procedures (IAPs). The new ruling allows operators to use an EFVS, and not necessarily natural vision, to continue descending from 100 feet above the TDZE to the runway and to land on certain straight-in IAPs under instrument flight rules.

The ruling also updated the regulations to initiate and continue an approach when the destination airport’s weather is below authorized visibility minimums for the runway of intended landing. This ruling establishes pilot training and recent flight experience requirements for operators who use EFVS.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division commented: ”Elbit Systems is the market leader for EFVS solutions for air transport, business aviation and helicopters. We also are a pioneer in the market in offering full EFVS capabilities designed to meet the new FAA ruling requirements.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: