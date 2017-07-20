Photo Credit: Flash 90

IDF soldier Elor Azaria was released to house arrest Thursday morning while he waits for his case to come up for appeal.

Up to this point, he has been waiting on his military base, but because his mandatory service is ending, he can no longer be held there. The military court therefore decided to release him to full house arrest at the home of his parents in Ramle. He will be allowed to leave only to attend services at synagogue on Friday night and Shabbat day, accompanied by a family member.

The soldier was convicted of manslaughter in January of this year after shooting and killing a Palestinian Authority terrorist who moments earlier had stabbed two IDF soldiers – but who had already been shot, was disarmed, and was lying injured on the ground in Hebron more than a year ago. Azaria was not present during the attack, but arrived later.

The soldier was sentenced to 18 months in prison but is appealing the conviction. The prosecutor, meanwhile, is appealing the sentence, saying it was too lenient.

Both cases will be heard on July 30.