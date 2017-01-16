EU Warns Trump Not to Move US Embassy To Jerusalem From Tel Aviv

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini politely warned incoming US President Trump not to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah at news briefing in Ramallah, Nov. 8, 2014.

Photo Credit: STR / Flash 90



The European Union expressed opposition on Monday to any plan by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

EU foreign ministers warned in a statement that such a move could escalate tensions with the Arab world if it were to take place.

“It is very important for us all to refrain from unilateral actions, especially those that can have serious consequences in large sectors of public opinion in large parts of the world,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said to reporters following talks in Brussels.

“We hope there can be reflection on consequences of any move that is taken.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: