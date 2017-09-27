Photo Credit: DS Levi
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reminds reporters why it's a disgrace for the UN to welcome Palestinian Authority terrorists into its building.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) has decried the Palestinian Authority’s acceptance into the ranks of the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) as a new member, which EJC said Wednesday is likely to only exacerbate difficulties in international cooperation in the critical fight against terror.

“It is unconscionable that the Palestinian Authority, only a day after a major terrorist attack in Israel, is being rewarded by being welcomed into an organization whose whole raison d’être is to fight international crime and terror,” said the organization’s president, Dr. Moshe Kantor.

“The Palestinian Authority must meet standardized criteria before even approaching Interpol membership, and at the moment it falls well short in this regard.”

“Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority must commit itself to cease terror incitement, payment to terrorists and their families and immediately disarm terrorists organizations within its jurisdiction, as indeed it has committed to on countless occasions, before it can truly be seen as a force for good on the global anti-terror stage.” Kantor added.

Numerous members of the Palestinian Authority Preventive Security forces have ultimately revealed themselves as vicious terrorists, turning on the very same Israelis who were ordered to coordinate their security efforts with them so as to form a relationship built on peace.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

