Eyewitness: Rammed Soldiers Hesitated to Shoot Fearing Court Martial (Graphic) [video]



Photo Credit: Screenshot



The tour guide who accompanied the IDF cadets on their visit to Armon Hanatziv in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon told Army Radio that they hesitated to shoot at that truck as it was speeding in their direction. He attributed their fateful pause to last week’s manslaughter conviction of Sgt. Elor Azaria by a military panel of judges for his shooting of a subdued terrorist in hebron.

Stopping just short of placing the blame for the four dead soldiers on the court, the tour guide said he was the only one shooting his handgun at the terrorist truck driver, and only after he had emptied his magazine did some cadets start shooting.

The tour guide spoke to Army Radio from the back of an ambulance, and sounded highly agitated. He said every IDF soldier has been keeping abreast of the Azaria trial and Thursday’s verdict affected them directly. “All they’re being told recently is – watch it,” he reiterated.

Moshe Aharon, a bus driver who was present at the scene of the attack told Army Radio: “A group of soldiers with their duffle bags were standing there, I just let them off the bus – when a truck came ramming into a group of the soldiers and ran over them. The soldiers shot at him and he ran over them a second time. He got to my bus, then switched to reverse and ran over them again.”

Four soldiers died and one was critically wounded in Sunday’s attack.

According to Channel 10 News, Arab passers by who witnessed the fatal attack stood and applauded.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: