Family of Hebron Terrorist Threatens to Sue IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria at ICC

The family of the terrorist killed by convicted IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria is now vowing to turn to the ICC to ensure the soldier gets the 'maximum penalty.'



The family of Hebron terrorist Abd Fatah el-Sharif issued a statement threatening Israel and IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria on Wednesday following the conviction of the young combat medic for the shooting death of el-Sharif after he and another terrorist had attacked IDF soldiers in the city in March 2016.

El-Sharif, who had stabbed a soldier, was shot and lying on the ground as Azaria, age 20, had finished attending to his victim. The second terrorist had already been shot and killed by other soldiers while trying to stab another.

Azaria walked over and shot el-Sharif at point-blank range, killing him.

The terrorist’s family vowed after Azaria’s conviction on charges of manslaughter they would ensure the soldier received the “maximum penalty,” Israel’s Channel 10 television news reported.

The stabber’s family told reporters they intend to turn to the International Criminal Court at The Hague over the case, saying “at the ICC, we will make sure this soldier receives the maximum penalties for his crimes.”

But it’s not even clear whether the ICC has any jurisdiction over such a case, let alone over any Israeli soldier whose actions have already been judged and addressed in a sovereign Israeli court of law.

In the wake of his conviction on Wednesday, Azaria faces sentencing by the IDF military court next month. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Numerous lawmakers are calling for President Reuven Rivlin to consider issuing a presidential pardon in the case, which has torn the country apart.

