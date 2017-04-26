Photo Credit: Israel Police

An Arab woman from the Palestinian Authority was arrested Wednesday at the Gilbert checkpoint in Hebron after she started waving a knife at Israeli soldiers stationed at the site.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to security personnel for questioning to determine her motives.

In recent days a 41-year-old female Arab terrorist stabbed a young Israeli policewoman at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the woman, a mother of nine children, had been having marital problems and had quarreled with her husband the night before. She set out with the knife that morning because she had decided she was “fed up with life.”