Female Arab Wannabe Stabber Indicted in Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court

A female wannabe terrorist was indicted Tuesday in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder.

The young wannabe killer from the Palestinian Authority is only 17 years old, but last month she tried to stab an Israeli soldier at the Qalandiya checkpoint. The crossing separates Jerusalem from the Samaria and the Binyamin regions.

On December 12th, the young would-be stabber charged the soldier who was guarding the checkpoint, with a knife in her hand. Other officers at the site overpowered her and disarmed her.

After she was arrested and questioned, the attacker confessed she had been planning that attack for a long time.

Israel Police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said she even showed officers the drawings she had made while planning how she would stab her victims.

