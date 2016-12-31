Fire Destroys 14 Businesses in Kew Garden Hills, Queens, NY [video]

A 5-alarm fire spread like lightning, totally destroying a building in Queens, NY that stood for generations and sheltered 14 businesses.



Five-alarm fire in Kew Garden Hills on Vleigh Place the night before secular New Year's Eve 2017.

Photo Credit: screen shot, YouTube



A five alarm fire ripped through the commercial section of Kew Garden Hills just after 6:30 pm Friday night, totally destroying at least 14 business establishments, many of them owned by Jews.

It took firefighters the entire night to get the blaze under control, and by dawn the following day, the row of businesses – some of them generations old – had gone up in smoke.

Part of the reason the flames spread so fast had to do with the fact that the businesses shared a common roof. “Once the fire gets into these concealed spaces up above the roof, it’s almost impossible for us to put it out. We have to worry about the safety of our firefighters,” Chief of Department James Leonard, FDNY, told reporters.

The entire building has been condemned, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. All store owners who came to retrieve their belonging were ordered to leave as soon as possible due to the risk involved in being inside the building.

Officials are still not clear about how the fire started.

Three first responders were injured while fighting the blaze.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

