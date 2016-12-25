Fire Raging in Haifa Refinery [video]



Heavy smoke over Haifa oil refineries

Photo Credit: Screenshot



A fire erupted Sunday morning in an oil tank at the refinery north of Haifa. Firefighting forces are rushing to the event. According to early reports, the fire is endangering nearby oil tanks. Routes 4 and 22 nearby have been closed to traffic.

A spokesman for the local fire department stated that the firefighting forces are battling the blazes. “Their primary mission is to protect the nearby tanks,” he said. David Israel

