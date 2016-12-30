Firebombs Explode on Israeli Security Patrol Vehicles in Jerusalem Arab Neighborhood

Arab terrorists hurled four firebombs at security patrol vehicles; both were hit.



Israeli security forces came under attack Thursday night while patrolling the heights above the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

Earlier in the evening, an Israeli driver had been attacked while traveling near the neighborhood.

Arab terrorists hurled four firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at two patrol vehicles as they traveled along the heights.

Security sources told the Hebrew-language 0404 website that the firebombs exploded, damaging the back window on one of the patrol vehicles.

The roof was damaged on the second vehicle due to the flames from the firebombing, according to the report.

None of the security forces were physically injured in the attack.

