web analytics
January 14, 2017 / 16 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Firebombs Thrown at Kibbutz Migdal Oz

Printer-Ready Page Layout
jewish-press-small-logo-rectangle

Photo Credit: .


Two firebombs were thrown at the entrance to Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion on Saturday evening.

No one was injured or wounded in the attack.

The terrorists escaped into the nearby village of Beit Fa’jar.

Jewish Press News Briefs

About the Author: JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
The 19th Knesset swearing in ceremony at the Knesset Plenum in Jerusalem. MK Tzipi Hotovely (Likud)
Diplomatic Corps Bracing for Onslaught After Paris Conference

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/firebombs-thrown-at-kibbutz-migdal-oz/2017/01/14/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: