Firefighter Who Insulted Jewish Parents of Lost Children Running for FDNY Union Leadership



Firefighter Kenny Specht

Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot



Kenny Specht, 47, who was accused of calling Gayle and Gabriel Sassoon, an Orthodox Jewish couple that had lost seven kids in a Brooklyn fire “dirty bastards,” was nominated to head the Uniformed Firefighters Association, the Post reported Wednesday.

According to the Post, Kenny Specht wrote on March 21, 2015, shortly after the Sassoon’s home in Midwood had been consumed by a fire that killed seven of their eight children: “7 kids dead and mom and dad alive? Dirty bastards.”

Specht was a 9/11 first respondent and later collaborated with Comedy Central’s Jon Stewart to promote the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act which provides health monitoring and financial aid to the first responders of the September 11 attacks. It is named after NYPD officer James Zadroga, whose death was linked to exposures from the World Trade Center disaster.

Isaac Abraham, a Brooklyn community leader who helped the Sassoons after their tragedy, told the Post about Specht, “I really don’t know how such an idiotic and racist man could run for dog-catcher, let alone to represent firefighters.”

Specht is an equal opportunity racist, apparently. The Post noted that in 2015 he wrote about Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro: “Amazing the level of reverse discrimination against white males currently taking place in Nigro’s fire dept.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: