Germany’s Brandenburg Gate Lit Up With Flag of Israel for Victims of Terror

Photo Credit: courtesy, Prime Minister of Israel



In solidarity with the families of the four IDF officers who were murdered in a truck ramming attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, Germany’s Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was lit up in the colors of the Israeli flag on Monday night, hours after the young soldiers had been laid to rest.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly thanked the German people and their government in a tweet on the Twitter social networking site, writing, “Thanks, Germany, for standing with us in our common struggle against terrorism.”

The flag of Israel on the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Thanks, Germany, for standing with us in our common struggle against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/n4TlYtwbDV— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 9, 2017

The Israel Embassy in the United States, and the Israel Mission to the United Nations both posted photos of the beautiful gate on Twitter as well, saluting Germany’s commemoration of Israel’s victims of terror.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

