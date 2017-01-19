Former Pres. George H.W. Bush in ICU, Wife Barbara Also Hospitalized

Former President George HW Bush is in the ICU with pneumonia; his wife Barbara is hospitalized with bronchitis. Both are in their 90s.



Former US President George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush

Photo Credit: Joseph Lozada / U.S. Department of Defense



Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was moved Wednesday night to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital after being sedated so doctors could perform a procedure to clear his airway. The former president, who suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease, was admitted to the hospital last Saturday with early onset pneumonia.

The 92-year-old statesman was listed on Thursday in stable condition.

“President Bush had a good night’s rest…His medical team is actively evaluating him for extubation, and we are hopeful he will be discharged from the ICU in a few days,” family spokesperson Jim McGrath told reporters Thursday, according to Fox News.

His 91-year-old wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, is also hospitalized, with bronchitis, but “Antibiotics and some good rest seem to have restored her to better health,” McGrath said.

The former president, who served from 1989 to 1993, uses a wheelchair and motorized scooter for mobility. However, that did not stop him from celebrating his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Pres. Bush’s office announced earlier this month that he and his wife Barbara would be unable to attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump due to age and health. “My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas,” the former president wrote in a letter.

His son, former President George W. Bush (43rd president), served from 2000 to 2008 and expects to attend the inauguration.

The former First Couple have had the longest marriage (71 years) of any presidential family in United States history.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: