Photo Credit: courtesy, Gross family

U.S. social worker Alan Gross, 68, has arrived in Israel on aliyah with his wife under the Law of Return three years after being held hostage in Cuba for five years, according to a report by JTA.

Gross, a resident of Potomac, MD, was arrested in 2009 while subcontracting for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on a project to set up internet access for Cuban Jews.

He was released from prison in the island nation after diplomatic wrangling by the U.S. State Department, which reached an agreement on a prisoner exchange involving three Cuban nationals imprisoned in the U.S. for spying.

Gross and his wife Judy are now contented residents of Tel Aviv.