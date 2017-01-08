Funerals for Murdered IDF Officers Set for Monday

All of the four IDF officers who were murdered by a Jerusalem Arab terrorist at Armon HaNatziv are to be laid to rest on the same day; 17 other injured victims are slowly healing from the attack.



Four murdered IDF officers, killed by Jerusalem Arab terrorist in truck ramming attack at Armon HaNatziv.

Photo Credit: courtesy, families / Facebook



Funerals for the four IDF officers who were murdered Sunday in the truck ramming attack by a Jerusalem terrorist in the neighborhood of Armon HaNatziv are scheduled to take place at various times through the day in different areas of the country.

At 11:00 am, Second Lieutenant Erez Orbach, z’l, 20, of Alon Shvut, will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion.

At 2:00 pm, Second Lieutenant Shira Tzur, z’l, age 20, of Haifa, will be laid to rest in the military cemetery in that city.

At 3:00 pm, Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel, z’l, age 20, of Givatayim, will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Kiryat Shaul.

At 2:00 pm, Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, 22, z’l, of Ma’ale Adumim, will be laid to rest at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The families of Second Lt. Shira Tzur and Lt. Erez Orbach have requested that the media respect their privacy and desist from coverage at the funerals of their loved ones.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet. May the memories of all four IDF officers who fell in the line of duty be for a blessing.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

