A Hamas terror tunnel in northern Gaza, near Jabalya, collapsed on Saturday.
Reports indicate that between four to ten terrorists from the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigade, which is the military wing of Hamas, are missing in the collapse.
Update: 3 terrorists are reported dead, so far.
Update #2: Gaza News Agency reports that all 4 terrorists were rescued unharmed from the tunnel.
Oh I am so sorry. Sorry more of you animals weren’t in it when it collapsed
G-d in action
זה היה שימשון,,שקורס עליהם את המינהרות,,איזה,,גיבור,,
Hope it was full of terrorist when it fell.
Meh..this is why Palestinians can’t have nice things.Hamas takes it all and builds terror tunnels and stockpiles weapons in schools and hospitals instead.
Gee, that’s too bad. It should be 1000 times ten.
Gods hand a work.
i do not wish death on them, but i AM pleased the tunnels are collapsing
Music To my ears