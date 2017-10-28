Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

A Hamas terror tunnel in northern Gaza, near Jabalya, collapsed on Saturday.

Reports indicate that between four to ten terrorists from the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigade, which is the military wing of Hamas, are missing in the collapse.

Update: 3 terrorists are reported dead, so far.

Update #2: Gaza News Agency reports that all 4 terrorists were rescued unharmed from the tunnel.