Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Three Gaza tunnel diggers were kidnapped Monday afternoon from a tunnel beneath the border between Gaza and Egypt, the Hamas Interior Ministry said Monday evening.

It’s not clear who abducted the diggers, nor where they were taken, although it is believed they were taken by operatives from the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization and spirited into the Sinai Peninsula.

The Bethlehem-based Ma’an news outlet quoted Gaza sources as saying the three diggers were from the Shujaiyya section of Gaza City.

Gaza “security services” have opened an investigation into the incident, according to Ma’an.

There are hundreds of terrorist tunnels honeycombing the area beneath Gaza, and many still lead from the region into Sinai despite Egyptian efforts to block and destroy them. Hamas is also hard at work rebuilding those that led from Gaza into Israel, that were destroyed by Israel’s military forces.