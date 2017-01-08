web analytics
January 8, 2017
Good Thing They Didn’t Write ‘Al-Quds’: BBC Calling Jerusalem Murderous Ramming ‘Allegedly’

bbc-tweet-on-truck-ramming

Photo Credit: Screenshot


Every once in a while the BBC just gets under your skin, as in their initial report on the ramming attack of an Arab terrorist in Jerusalem: “Driver of lorry shot in Jerusalem after allegedly ramming pedestrians, injuring at least 15, Israeli media report.”

 

The reports became more real later on, but the service’s instinct to remain noncommittal when it comes to the murder of Jews was breathtaking.

 

 

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


