Good Thing They Didn’t Write ‘Al-Quds’: BBC Calling Jerusalem Murderous Ramming ‘Allegedly’

Every once in a while the BBC just gets under your skin, as in their initial report on the ramming attack of an Arab terrorist in Jerusalem: “Driver of lorry shot in Jerusalem after allegedly ramming pedestrians, injuring at least 15, Israeli media report.”





Driver of lorry shot in Jerusalem after allegedly ramming pedestrians, injuring at least 15, Israeli media report https://t.co/S7JnIUcT9c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 8, 2017

The reports became more real later on, but the service’s instinct to remain noncommittal when it comes to the murder of Jews was breathtaking.





#Jerusalem lorry attacker believed to be supporter of so-called Islamic State, Israeli PM Netanyahu sayshttps://t.co/S7JnIUcT9c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 8, 2017

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

