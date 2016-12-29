Google Takes Steps to Eliminate Holocaust Denial from Search Engine

The Google internet search engine giant has adjusted its algorithm to remove results that claim the Holocaust didn't happen.



The mammoth Google internet firm this week has taken steps to prevent Holocaust denial sources from coming up during searches via its search engine.

The New York-based Anti-Defamation League praised the company on Wednesday for “taking steps to prioritize authoritative information sources in search results.”

Google has just changed its algorithm to remove search results that claim Holocaust didn't happen. Let’s urge Facebook&Twitter to do it too. pic.twitter.com/ihPQb0Ar6L— (((WJC))) (@WorldJewishCong) December 28, 2016

Last week Google issued a statement saying, “When non-authoritative information ranks too high in our search results, we develop scalable, automated approaches to fix the problems, rather than manually removing these one-by-one.”

The most recent problem was an autocomplete issue having to do with the question, “did the Holocaust happen.”

The ADL said in a post on its blog that “Google has been the target of individuals and groups seeking to exploit or work around the company’s safeguards and policies. Rather than ignoring this challenge, they have been responsive, and they have earned respect as a thought leader in the online safety arena.”

