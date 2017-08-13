Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

A new regulation allowing olim (new immigrants in Israel) to swap their foreign driver’s license for one in Israel went into effect on Sunday (August 13), making life easier for anyone who’s been driving for more than five years.

The new rule allows immigrants to swap their license without having to take a road test or a theory test. In the past, one had to take at least one formal driving lesson, and a road test, in order to swap one’s license as a new immigrant, regardless of how many years’ experience one had.

Drivers age 40 and older will also no longer be required to retake a vision test every 10 years.

“This is about reducing bureaucracy,” said Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, who said the new rule would save drivers “precious time and money.”

The KeepOlim organization spent long months advocating for the changes in the Knesset – and didn’t give up until lawmakers finally addressed the issues.