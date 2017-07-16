Photo Credit: Twitter

Axl Rose and the rest of his band definitely did not disappoint on Saturday night (July 15) in Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon Park, playing every hit they ever recorded and then a bunch more in top form, according to those who were there.

The concert began at 8 pm, too early for Sabbath observers, and ran until exactly 11 pm in accordance with Israeli noise laws.

More than 60,000 fans managed to make it to the concert, which lasted a full three hours, to the credit of Guns ‘N Roses, which proved to the universe that they have not lost one iota of the energy that put them on top, and kept them there.