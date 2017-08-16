Photo Credit: FM Moshe Kahlon / Twitter
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) celebrated a government decision on Monday to develop the Haifa sea port into an international harbor.
Kahlon told reporters in a briefing, “It’s an exciting day: We’ve confirmed a housing cabinet decision to create a seafront city program that will turn Haifa into an international port on the level of Barcelona.”
יום מרגש להיות חיפאי. אישרנו היום בקבינט הדיור את תוכנית חזית הים העירונית שתהפוך את חיפה לעיר נמל בינלאומית ברמה של ברצלונה. pic.twitter.com/p6uoLV3IRh
