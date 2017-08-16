Photo Credit: FM Moshe Kahlon / Twitter
Haifa seaport renewal project

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) celebrated a government decision on Monday to develop the Haifa sea port into an international harbor.

Kahlon told reporters in a briefing, “It’s an exciting day: We’ve confirmed a housing cabinet decision to create a seafront city program that will turn Haifa into an international port on the level of Barcelona.”

