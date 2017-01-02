Hamas: 21 Died in Tunnels in 2016



Photo Credit: .



Hamas announced officially on Sunday that 21 of its men had died “in the bowls of the earth,” most likely in the terror tunnels which continue to be dug relentlessly by Hamas as part of its ongoing war effort against Israel, Kol Israel’s Gal Berger tweeted.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

