Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

A Gazan reporter said that Hamas arrested three members of a Salafi Jihad group that launched the rockets at Ashkelon the other day. The arrests happened on Wednesday morning.

A large number of Hamas troops were used to make the arrest and the building they were in was damaged.

Following the attack on Ashkelon, the IAF hit Hamas targets in Gaza.

Though Hamas claims they were not responsible for the rocket attack, the IDF says they hold Hamas responsible for all attacks coming out of the territory they control. Hamas wants to delay a full-out escalation with Israel until they are better prepared to fight.

The Hamas terror group controls the Gaza strip, though there are other smaller terror groups that control or want to control some of the areas.