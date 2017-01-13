Hamas Blames Palestinian Authority for Gaza’s Electricity Shortage



Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz



Hamas spokesperson Fuzi Barhom has blamed PA Chairman Mohammed Abbas for the ongoing electricity shortage in Gaza.

Hamas is also blaming the Palestinian Authority for the protests that have brought out thousands of Gazans to the streets against the terrorist regime, in response to the lack of electricity.

A number of Fatah (PA) members living in Gaza have been arrested, with Hamas claiming the PA is trying to destabilize their government.

At the moment, Gazans have electricity for only three to four hours a day.

Needless to say, if Hamas had invested in electrical infrastructure and fuel, rather than terror tunnels and missiles, their citizens would have electricity right now.

