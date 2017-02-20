Photo Credit: .

A military court in Gaza sentenced six Arabs to death on Sunday for collaborating with Israel, Ma’an reported.

According to the Hamas Interior Ministry, the Gaza City court rejecting the final appeal of three defendants, and sentenced to death three other defendants who can still appeal their verdict.

Seven other defendants were sentenced to up to 17 years with hard labor.

Under Palestinian law, the crime of collaboration with Israel is on the same level of severity as premeditated murder and treason, all punishable by death.

Traditionally, Hamas death sentences are carried out in public.