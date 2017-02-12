Hamas Explosives Expert Behind Armor-Piercing Missile

The missile the operative developed is similar to an RPG with a tandem charge. It has a 500-meter range.



Members of the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, attend a memorial in the southern Gaza border town of Rafah on January 31, 2017.

Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90



The Izz a-Din al-Qassam military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization has announced that the terrorist killed in last week’s “work accident” in Gaza, 37-year-old Mohammad al-Kuka, was actually a high-ranking explosives expert.

Al-Kuka, it turns out, was responsible for having developed an armor-piercing missile that was used during the 2014 counter terror war between Israel and Hamas, Operation Protective Edge.

According to Hamas, the missile is an upgraded version of a Russian anti-tank rocket, similar to an RPG with a tandem charge. It has a 500-meter range.

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

