Hamas Headquarters Destroyed by Israel in Ramallah, Binyamin Region

Israeli security forces and intelligence agents teamed up late Sunday night to take down an extensive Hamas terrorist infrastructure in Samaria. It’s not the first time.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out joint raids on Hamas command centers in the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah and in the Binyamin region.

According to a statement issued by the Shin Bet (known in Hebrew as “Shabak”), 13 Hamas terrorists were arrested in the raid. Forces seized propaganda materials, a vehicle and a large amount of money during the raids.

Both command centers were funded by Hamas headquarters in Gaza and by foreign Hamas satellite offices abroad, according to the Shin Bet.

The statement said the raids were being carried out to trim back the growing presence of the Hamas terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria, as it again attempts to overthrow the Ramallah government of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

This, despite public and international protestations by Abbas that he would prefer never to see another Israeli security force in Palestinian Authority territory ever again.

It is of course impossible that the Israeli security operation could have been carried out, especially in Ramallah, without the cooperation of the security apparatus under the auspices of the Abbas government.

