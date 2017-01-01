Hamas Videos Taunt Israelis with Fake ‘Birthday’ of Fallen IDF Soldier [video]



Hamas’ terror group Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday published two videos mocking the memory of IDF soldier Oron Shaul with a “celebration” of his 23rd birthday. Oron Shaul was killed in a clash with Hamas during the 2014 Israel–Gaza war, and Hamas announced that he had been taken prisoner, demanding massive prisoner releases in return for his body.

According to The Independent, the claim that an Israeli soldier had been captured “touched off celebrations among Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank.” The same publication ran images of an Arab mob cheering in the streets of Ramallah.

The first Hamas video shows a cake sitting on a table that reads in Hebrew: “Oron, three years in Hamas captivity.” Then, the phrase “A new year comes while Shaul is away from home” appears on the screen in both Arabic and Hebrew.

The second video shows the face of Shaul digitally imposed over an actor bound to a chair with a birthday cake set on a table in front of him, adorned with three candles symbolizing the soldier’s “time in captivity.”

As the soldier tries free himself from the ropes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dressed as a clown, steps into the room through a darkened door and blows out the candles.

The video ends with the phrase: “The decision is in the hands of the Israeli government.”

Good to know the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades have something to keep them busy in their tunnels during the cold winter nights.

