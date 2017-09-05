Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israel’s Health and Agriculture Ministries issued an alert on Tuesday affecting the purchase and use of some 11 million eggs that have already reached the market shelves.

The ministries are calling on the public to immediately throw out – and not to buy or use – eggs sold by the “Yesh Ma’Of” company with a stamped “sell by” date up to and including October 20.

Agriculture Ministry inspectors discovered the salmonella bacteria during a routine inspection in some of the company’s chicken coops in the northern Galilee community of Moshav Goren.

One shed was definitely infected by salmonella enteritidis, according to a report by the Hebrew-language news site, The Marker.

Salmonella poisoning can result in fever, diarrhea and in some cases, internal bleeding. People with weakened immune systems, small children and the elderly are most susceptible to the bacteria. Serious cases may require hospitalization.

The Health Ministry urges anyone, “When in doubt, throw it out.”