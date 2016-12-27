Hollywood Actress Carrie Fisher, Dead at 60

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia, has passed away from cardiac arrest.



Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest. She is best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy.

The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher grew up in Hollywood and grew up in the world of movies, song and theater from her earliest years. By age 15, she herself had become an actress as well.

Fisher was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, just 15 minutes from arrival at LAX airport.

Fisher was a strong advocate in the field of mental health, after having suffered in her own life with drug addiction and bipolar disorder.

She was an author as well as an actress and published several books.

