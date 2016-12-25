Hollywood Movie Star Carrie Fisher in ICU After Massive Heart Attack

Cult icon actress Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" trilogy, suffered a massive heart attack just 15 minutes before landing at LAX Friday on a flight from London.



Photo Credit: Riccardo Ghilardi / Wikimedia Commons



“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, 60, was rushed to UCLA Medical Center on a respirator after suffering a massive heart attack Friday, just 15 minutes before arrival at LAX, on a United flight from London to Los Angeles.

United Airlines released a statement that was obtained by Variety, saying: “Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time, and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

A doctor and nurse who were on the flight immediately went into action, according to writer and actress Anna Akana, who was also on board the flight and who described what happened in a series of tweets. “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight ho me. Hope’ she’s gonna be OK,” she wrote. “So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped… “

Actor Harrison Ford, who has co-starred with Fisher, also sent well wishes: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Countless others tweeted well wishes as well.

The daughter of movie star Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher herself has been a Hollywood staple from her youth. But it wasn’t all roses: the actress has given interviews through the years in which she has discuss her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, ECT treatment (electroconvulsive therapy), which is sometimes used when medication has not proved helpful for depression or bipolar disorder, and her struggle with addiction to cocaine and prescription drugs.

Fisher is known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, which has become a cultural phenomenon and which spawned a series of spin-offs since the release of the first trio of films from 1977-1983.

“As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher” tweeted Mark Hamill, who plays her on-screen twin Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” saga.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told Variety Magazine that his sister has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit, and later added on ABC7 Eyewitness News that she was getting “the best care she can receive. She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things,” he said. “I encourage everyone to pray for her.”

Fisher had just completed filming the third season of ‘Catastrophe’ – a comedy television series set in London, which airs on Amazon.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

