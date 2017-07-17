Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

Israel Police announced Monday afternoon that the discovery earlier in the day of a human skull near the cemetery in Tzfat had no connection to any criminal activity.

“Apparently this is a skull that was used for learning purposes in the medical facility,” a police source said. “At this stage there is no criminal activity suspected.”

It’s still not clear how the skull got to the cemetery and why it was not properly disposed of.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.