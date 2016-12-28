Hush, Hush Startup Nation: Netanyahu Awards Intelligence-Operational Achievements



PM Netanyahu and ISA Director Nadav Argaman

Photo Credit: ISA



The Prime Minister’s Prize for Intelligence-Operational Achievements awards were given by PM Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday night to six pioneering operations involving the development of sophisticated technological capabilities to deal with the wave of lone terrorists; carrying out an operation to achieve access to high-value and pioneering intelligence information; foiling a dangerous terrorist infrastructure that worked to carry out severe attacks; and the development of secret methods of operation and operational tools vis-à-vis various elements that the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) must deal with. ISA Director Nadav Argaman was also on hand at the ceremony.

The prize is awarded once every two years in appreciation for high-level planning, flawless professional operation, and outcomes that significantly contribute toward achieving goals of the service in the field of preventative action and state security.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “The ISA carries out many hundreds of operations annually that constitute a protective shield against the terrorism that seeks to harm the security of Israel and its citizens. ISA personnel who took part in some of these operations showed exceptional creativity, daring, sophistication and courage. The quality intelligence provided in these operations is beyond price. The lives of many citizens were saved thanks to the amazing pre-emptive operations led by the ISA and which incorporated advanced technological means, pioneering cyber and especially boundless creativity and determination. On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I salute you and thank you for your work as an unseen shield.”

ISA Director Argaman said, “We have gathered here this evening to express appreciation to our people, thanks to whom unique and unprecedented operations were advanced and implemented, operations which led to significant intelligence and pre-emptive achievements. Thanks to quality intelligence, advanced technologies and outstanding human capital, this year the ISA foiled over 400 significant terrorist attacks.

“In your achievements, you saw everything that we saw but you thought what nobody thought before you. You had the courage to think and act beyond the boundaries of what is known and certain, and to make things happen. You saw the difficulties that reality placed before us as challenges and you found the way to deal with them.

“Excellence also contains within itself an element of innovation and creativity: The ability to create something from nothing, to think outside the box, to believe in an idea even if it seems crazy at first, and not to slacken in the face of the difficulties that pile up along the way. You were successful in this test as well and you proved to all pf us that the sky is the limit.”

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: