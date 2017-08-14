Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics / Liz Lutz

The Israel Air Force will carry out a military drill in Tuesday in central Israel, planned in advance as part of the army’s regular annual training program aimed at maintaining troop readiness.

“As part of the exercise, a number of launches from an IDF base in central Israel will be carried out in which explosions will be heard,” read a statement from the IDF.

Recently, the new Adir F-35 stealth fighter jet began to take its place with the rest of Israel’s aircraft. It’s the most expensive aircraft ever purchased by the Jewish State.