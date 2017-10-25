Photo Credit: Flash 90

ELTA Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has expanded its sales to Europe with a new contract to supply an advanced 3D air surveillance and defense radar system to an unidentified European NATO member nation.

The mobile air defense radar systems were integrated within the national and NATO air and missile defense system, according to a release issued by IAI.

The company said in its release the mobile radar system provides close-to-the-force air defense support while detecting a variety of airborne equipment, including low-altitude high-speed fighter aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and low speed ultra-light aircraft.

“We are pleased to continue expanding our sales in Europe, especially with prestigious NATO customers,” said Nissim Hadas, IAI Executive VP and ELTA President.

“This further confirms our capability and compatibility with the most modern air defense systems within the elite cadre of NATO operators.”