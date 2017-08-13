Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Friends and relatives mourn at the graves of Yosef Salomon (70), his daughter Haya (46) and son Elad (35), after their funeral, attended by thousands, at the Modiin Cemetery, on July 23, 2017. The Salomon family members were murdered in a stabbing attack by an Arab terrorist who attacked them during their Friday night dinner at their home in the community of Halamish.

The IDF arrested two relatives of the terrorist who massacred three members of the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf (Halamish).

Yosef Salomon (70), and his children Haya (46) and Elad (36) were murdered in the vicious attack.

The two family members of the terrorist were arrested on suspicion they knew about the planned attack and said and did nothing to stop it.

An off-duty soldier shot and wounded the terrorist, stopping the attack before he could kill more people.

