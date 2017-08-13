Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The IDF arrested two relatives of the terrorist who massacred three members of the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf (Halamish).

Yosef Salomon (70), and his children Haya (46) and Elad (36) were murdered in the vicious attack.

The two family members of the terrorist were arrested on suspicion they knew about the planned attack and said and did nothing to stop it.

An off-duty soldier shot and wounded the terrorist, stopping the attack before he could kill more people.