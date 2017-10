Photo Credit: GPO/Flash90

The IDF began a call-up drill for reservists on Monday morning, that will run throughout the day. The IDF is testing to see how many reservists they can reach and how long it takes to reach them all – in an effort to improve reservist call-up readiness.

Reservists don’t not need to go anywhere upon receiving the call, only to confirm they received the message.

The drill was planned as part of the regular drills for 2017.