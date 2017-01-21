IDF Chief of Staff Released from Hospital

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot will continue his recovery at home following surgery at Beilinson Hospital.



IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot prays at the Kotel.

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot was released Saturday night from Beilinson Medical Center to continue his recuperation at home following surgery this week at the hospital.

The chief of staff thanked Beilinson Hospital and his medical team, headed by Professor Jack Baniel, for their “dedicated” care.

“I thank the chief of staff for his vote of confidence and faith in us and for having chosen our institution,” responded Dr. Eran Halperin, CEO of Beilinson Hospital. “We are happy the surgery was successful and that we met his expectations.

“The recovery of the chief of staff was excellent,” affirmed Professor Jack Baniel, Chief of Urology.

“He is being discharged home for recuperation and it is expected that he will recover from surgery within a few days, during which he will return for examination.

“I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

