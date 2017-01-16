IDF Chief of Staff to Undergo Medical Procedure

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot is taking a few days off for a medical procedure.



IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot

Photo Credit: IDF



IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot is set to undergo a medical procedure this week, according to an announcement by the IDF.

He will be temporarily replaced in his post for the duration by his deputy, Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan, for several days, until he has recuperated.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

