web analytics
January 16, 2017 / 18 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



IDF Chief of Staff to Undergo Medical Procedure

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot is taking a few days off for a medical procedure.
Printer-Ready Page Layout
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot
Photo Credit: IDF


IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot is set to undergo a medical procedure this week, according to an announcement by the IDF.

He will be temporarily replaced in his post for the duration by his deputy, Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan, for several days, until he has recuperated.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah at news briefing in Ramallah, Nov. 8, 2014.
EU Warns Trump Not to Move US Embassy To Jerusalem From Tel Aviv

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/idf-chief-of-staff-to-undergo-medical-procedure/2017/01/16/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: